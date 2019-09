In theory, a good foundation should camouflage the stuff you're not crazy about (acne, dark spots, redness). In reality, it can make those things look worse — suffocating skin, settling into lines, and looking like a big caky mess, despite how long you spend blending it.That's what makes the upcoming launch from Nyx Cosmetics so genius. It's called Total Control Drop Foundation, and thanks to its — you guessed it — dropper applicator, you can custom-create the level of coverage you want so you never have to deal with the regret of using too much. "The droppers put you in control," Joyce Kim, the brand's vice president of product development, tells us exclusively. "The formula is super-lightweight, but packed full of pigment, so a little can go a long way."And while it's true that the beauty sphere is already no stranger to the magic of dropper foundations, sometimes achieving that flawless, second-skin finish takes serious cash flow. So, at a mere £11, this is a real steal.We were the first to try the foundation, and coming from a group of people who test products every day for a living: We were impressed. The formula is thin and silky, and just a drop or two covered our whole faces. It feels light and breathable, and the matte finish left our faces looking bright, but not shiny. One note: While the coverage is buildable, if you're looking to cover more serious acne or dark spots, you might want to follow up with a concealer.