It's easy to get jaded by red carpet fashion: We see the same designers and dress styles pop up endlessly, event after event after...well, you get the point. But it's easy to forget that, sometimes, these incredibly beautiful garments are very meaningful for their wearers, whether for political, professional, or personal reasons. That's the case for Jenna Dewan-Tatum's black Rachel Roy gown that she wore to the 2013 Oscars. It was her first award show appearance since announcing she was pregnant with her first child with her husband, Channing. (Their daughter, Everly, is now three years old.) So, what she wore that night is something that was deeply important to her — it's such a significant piece, in fact, that she still has it.
"I actually kept the red carpet dress I wore at the Oscars [when I was pregnant]," Dewan-Tatum told InStyle. It's not just hanging in her closet as a memento, either: She plans on giving it to Everly one day. "I thought that’s neat, that she wasn’t born yet but she went to the Oscars," the actress added. And just when we thought we couldn't feel any more feelings... Dewan-Tatum also still has her wedding dress, as well as some jewelry that she's holding on to and planning to give to Everly one day. The next generation of Hollywood residents will have quite the fashion record to pick from: We know Kim Kardashian is saving parts of her fashion archive for North West, including all of the gowns she's worn to the Met Gala, with the hope that her daughter will wear them to prom one day. (The three-year-old has already gotten a head start on raiding her mom's closet.) Plus, Dewan-Tatum admitted that Everly is already developing a discerning eye for fashion. "I know when something is really a good look because she’ll go, 'Ooh, mommy,' and she has this little tone," she told InStyle. "Normally she’s like, 'Oh mommy, ok bye! Love you. You look pretty.' It’s kind of like, 'no thanks.'" Her daughter's most recent favorite? The blue Zuhair Murad gown Dewan-Tatum wore to the 2016 Golden Globes. "When I put that on it was like I was Elsa to her, and that was pretty cool." Maybe hold on to that gown, too, Jenna.
