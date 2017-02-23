It's easy to get jaded by red carpet fashion: We see the same designers and dress styles pop up endlessly, event after event after...well, you get the point. But it's easy to forget that, sometimes, these incredibly beautiful garments are very meaningful for their wearers, whether for political, professional, or personal reasons. That's the case for Jenna Dewan-Tatum's black Rachel Roy gown that she wore to the 2013 Oscars. It was her first award show appearance since announcing she was pregnant with her first child with her husband, Channing. (Their daughter, Everly, is now three years old.) So, what she wore that night is something that was deeply important to her — it's such a significant piece, in fact, that she still has it.