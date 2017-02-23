*For all the people that don't read the post...YES TWO POUNDS. Body recomposition. Lost fat gained muscle! NEGATIVE COMMENTS ARE DELETED AND BLOCKED*. People have been messaging me telling me they've seen this pic all over ?like on Facebook pages and groups, twitter, other accounts here ect. I don't mind people sharing it!! But I DID NOT use anyone's products to do this...in fact I didn't even diet to do this ? this was all hard work in the gym lifting heavy weights and intermittent fasting. And for anyone just seeing this for the first time YESSS really 2 lbs, the scale doesn't measure fat vs muscle! Keep going girls ???? . . . . . . . . #weightlossjourney #momsthatlift #powerlifting #eattoperform #iifym #allthefood #bodybuilding #strongmom #flexibledieting #squats #fitnessjourney #strongwoman #girlswithmuscle #girlswhopowerlift #dietingsucks #fitbit #fitfam #bodypositivity #powerliftingbuiltthisbody #deadlifts #liftheavythings #intuitiveeating #bodybuildinglife #gymislife #progressnotperfection #beforeandafterweightloss #powerlifter #beyondthescale #nsv #heavylifting
The comments I get are unreal ?? I never post two of these pics back to back but this one is for all you sweet souls that stuck up for me, left me sweet comments, and sent me messages saying these help you so much. ? Here's a REAL side view for you. NO I WASN'T PREGNANT on the left ? the right was this morning. No dieting, just heavy lifting, which is anaerobic and uses stored fat for fuel, and intermittent fasting which also taps into stored fat especially from the belly, and hitting protein. I lost fat and gained muscle which made my weight pretty much stay the same but as you can see I've lost a lot of inches and dress sizes. I'll be answering questions I got in my story today ?? Negative comments get deleted and ppl blocked ???