This Mom's Before & After Photos Show That Weight Is Nothing But A Number

Amelia Edelman
To assist us in our ongoing battle to show the world that weight is just a number — and that yes, for crissakes, women can and should lift heavy weights — badass fit mom Adrienne Osuna is here with proof. The blogger posted a few before-and-after fitness pics on Instagram this week; her transformation is noticeable, but her weight is almost exactly the same.
"I lost 60 pounds then I quit dieting (always gaining and losing weight and yo-yo dieting and I was so over it)," Osuna wrote on her blog. "I started heavy lifting and feel in love. I recompositioned my body with out dieting. I lifted heavy 4x a week...Within a year or so...I was down 3 dress sizes and the scale still hadn't moved. But everyone kept telling me how I looked so good."
As the photos she shared show, Osuna was 182 lbs before she began lifting, and she now weighs 180 lbs — and looks very different. In addition to her workout routine, she credits giving up on "yo-yo dieting" with helping her find and keep a healthier relationship with her body. That said, she also mentions intermittent fasting — and we know that you really shouldn't skip a meal, especially when you're an athlete.
Other than that, Osuna's attitude is one everyone should adopt. Can we all just strive to be our fittest, strongest selves already? Because neither of those things has to do with a number on a scale.

*For all the people that don't read the post...YES TWO POUNDS. Body recomposition. Lost fat gained muscle! NEGATIVE COMMENTS ARE DELETED AND BLOCKED*. People have been messaging me telling me they've seen this pic all over ?like on Facebook pages and groups, twitter, other accounts here ect. I don't mind people sharing it!! But I DID NOT use anyone's products to do this...in fact I didn't even diet to do this ? this was all hard work in the gym lifting heavy weights and intermittent fasting. And for anyone just seeing this for the first time YESSS really 2 lbs, the scale doesn't measure fat vs muscle! Keep going girls ???? . . . . . . . . #weightlossjourney #momsthatlift #powerlifting #eattoperform #iifym #allthefood #bodybuilding #strongmom #flexibledieting #squats #fitnessjourney #strongwoman #girlswithmuscle #girlswhopowerlift #dietingsucks #fitbit #fitfam #bodypositivity #powerliftingbuiltthisbody #deadlifts #liftheavythings #intuitiveeating #bodybuildinglife #gymislife #progressnotperfection #beforeandafterweightloss #powerlifter #beyondthescale #nsv #heavylifting

But powerlifting makes you manly....??? Just posted a new blog post on how I started powerlifting ? #linkinbio

The comments I get are unreal ?? I never post two of these pics back to back but this one is for all you sweet souls that stuck up for me, left me sweet comments, and sent me messages saying these help you so much. ? Here's a REAL side view for you. NO I WASN'T PREGNANT on the left ? the right was this morning. No dieting, just heavy lifting, which is anaerobic and uses stored fat for fuel, and intermittent fasting which also taps into stored fat especially from the belly, and hitting protein. I lost fat and gained muscle which made my weight pretty much stay the same but as you can see I've lost a lot of inches and dress sizes. I'll be answering questions I got in my story today ?? Negative comments get deleted and ppl blocked ???

