How do you like to start your day? Many of us simply grab a coffee and a muffin on the way to work or plonk ourselves down in front of our computers with some oatmeal. While breakfast is supposed to be the most important meal of the day, it’s rarely treated that way. Except for weekend brunch. On the weekends, you can find us facedown in a pile of pancakes.But what about female athletes? Those enigmatic beings who hide away for most of the year before they take to the world stage to perform superhuman feats? What do they eat for breakfast?In 2008, Michael Phelps made, ahem, waves when the New York Post reported that his calorific breakfast included three fried-egg sandwiches with cheese, tomatoes, fried onions, and mayo; a five-egg omelette; a bowl of grits; three slices of French toast; and three chocolate-chip pancakes. So do all Olympians approach mealtimes with such Homer Simpson-esque rigor?After a bit of investigating, we discovered that they don’t. Phelps was very much the 12,000-calories-a-day exception. In fact, most female athletes reported eating fairly standard breakfast foods. To visualize them, we hired the very talented Felicity McCabe to re-create the dishes and photograph them.First up, with what does British heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill fuel up? A simple yogurt mixed with muesli and pumpkin seeds, a banana, toast and jam, and an orange juice for the woman who was the most googled female athlete of 2012.