Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson On Motivation

Yeah, it’s useful to set goals. When I’m going on a random run, it’s really helpful to look at the data of the run afterwards.Out my door! My warm up track is in the middle of a park.In Liverpool, yeah! It doesn’t distract me though because I just run past them!I have to. I couldn’t just run with my thoughts. I listen to Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Lady Leshurr...If I’m just going on a jog, it’s relaxed, but if I’m on the track in a session, I think “where am I, am I running at the right pace, how tired am I” but I have to keep going and get through the session, so I just think about getting through it! I steer my thoughts towards motivation. So if I’m doing a hill run, I like to dedicate each hill to something, like, I’ll think about the time when I was injured and should have done this, or when I was younger and used to be beaten by a competitor, so I'll think about that and tear up the hill.The same as what I say to myself: think about why you’re doing it and keep that in mind. When you’ve got no energy or you’re too tired, always remember the end goal, and continue towards it.Haha, at the end! It depends if I’ve been training hard the day before. Actually the first 10 minutes are always hard for me, but then I just push through.No, I couldn’t train in a warm climate, I’d be too sweaty and too irritated. I like training in the cold. I like getting all my Nike gear on and doing the run, you get warm running anyway.It’s crazy that it’s this year. It’s what I’m training for, but I don’t really think about it until I start to compete. It’s the ultimate, it’s the pinnacle, winning an Olympic Gold is what I do athletics for – it’s my main aim in life. So I’m just trying not to get too overwhelmed at the moment.It’s hard. Especially in the Olympics because it only comes around every four years, but you just have to use it to motivate yourself. There’s always another competition and always another year. You’ve just got to take it on the chin.