Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson On Motivation

Busy! I got picked up at 7 for a work out this morning. Then I went to Nike Town and got some new leggings that I adore – in pink and black.I don't usually train in the mornings, but when I do it's a technical session, so hurdles, shot put, javelin, long jump and probably a run at the end. Usually I train in the evenings, because I live in Liverpool, and I don't always have access to the track, so I often have to wait until after 4pm to start training.Yeah! My boyfriend lives in London so I come down quite regularly, but I spend most of my time in Liverpool.Anyone who grows up in Liverpool knows that we support our own. So when someone from Liverpool goes on X Factor for example, everyone gets behind them. I love my city. It taught me the importance of family values.Yes, my grandad wouldn’t let me support any other team! I go to matches when I can.When I was very young, I did a lot of dance – ballet and tap – because my mum’s a dancer so she kind of forced me into it! I didn’t like it at all though. Mum said as soon as I could talk I was asking for shorts; I was always a tomboy, always playing football with the boys and wearing football kits.I went to an all girls school. It was never a problem... I was training at that point, so actually I didn’t put a lot of effort into PE because I wanted to save my energy for training. When I went into year 7, I started to become more girly – I learnt how to put make up on and plait my hair... I don’t think my friends ever envied me going to the track after school on a rainy day! It’s all paid off now though. When I went to the Olympics, all my friends were in Spain watching me on a big screen in the hotel.Na. Look what I did when I was 19, I competed in the Olympics.Shot-put is very hard for me. When I started athletics I was just a high jumper, then I started adding more and more events on, and shot put was the last one I picked up, at about 15/ 16.It's different for every event. So for me, the scariest part is right before the hurdles, which is the first event. More things can go wrong in the hurdles – you can fall over a hurdle or do a false start – so that’s the most nerve-wracking. As soon as the hurdles are out of the way, I settle into it – I’ve got six more events to concentrate on. So the hurdles are the scariest, the high jump is my best scoring event so I have to do well in that, the shot-put is my worst event, then the 200 is difficult because you’re so tired by that point.I just think about what I need to do: run towards the first hurdle and try and get a fast start. Before the event I look up pictures of the track and imagine myself on the start line. And I imagine it going well; that’s important for me.They don’t really give me advice and I don’t have a psychologist, but my coach thinks you can do a full training session sitting on your couch – imagining throwing a shot the right way or going over the high jump the correct way. You can train mentally.Probably myself, I keep myself motivated. The next big competition is Rio, so I always think about that, that’s my goal, and it’s what keeps me going in every session.Growing up, I didn’t really have role models in athletics; I just sort of started it and enjoyed it. I guess my role models were footballers, like Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.Er... I dunno! I just put it in my bio because I’ve got seven events and two surnames, so I can’t decide on anything.

For me, it was the football adverts! The Brazil versus Portugal advert; we all used to do it as kids, when you nutmeg someone and go "wheeeey!"