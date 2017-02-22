Harry Potter Just Inspired Another Makeup Collection — & It’s Just As Magical As You Think

There have been so many Harry Potter-themed beauty product launches over the past year that we can barely keep up. But at the end of the day, we’re Potterheads — yes, it's a thing — and if loving Harry Potter and the beauty collection the film inspires is wrong, then we don’t want to be right. Not surprising at all, another one worth trying just arrived on Etsy — and we have all the details. But first, a little background on the phenomenon.
You may remember Etsy seller AWhimsicalWillow from the essential Hogwarts eyeshadow palette. Inspired by the four houses, it was gorg, but, sadly, it sold out lightening fast. Then came the enchanted makeup brushes inspired by our favorite wands. Storybook Cosmetics followed up with a liquid eyeliner that resembles a cursed quill. Oh, and we can’t forget the bath bomb that is your own at-home Sorting Hat and the Golden Snitch launch that's coming soon.
Suffice it to say, we never knew "the boy who lived" could inspire so much in the beauty world — but he has — and now, there’s even more makeup magic to experience. That's right, Etsy seller Enchanted Lustre just revealed an entire eyeshadow line of single pans with names only a witch could love. So put down your wands, take out your wallets, and get ready to browse, because these shades are dreamy. While there are plenty to choose from, we have our eyes on a few: Hippogriff (a bronze shadow with flecks of iridescent glitter), Billywig (a rich, grey and purple hue with silver glitter), and The Chosen One (a deep purple with golden shimmer). The best part? Each eyeshadow is under $8 and made to order.
We suggest brushing up on your charms before picking a hue, as you might need a bit of help deciding between the stellar options. Click ahead to conjure a few of our favorites.