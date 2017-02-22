Harry Potter Just Inspired Another Makeup Collection — & It’s Just As Magical As You Think

Suffice it to say, we never knew "the boy who lived" could inspire so much in the beauty world — but he has — and now, there’s even more makeup magic to experience. That's right, Etsy seller Enchanted Lustre just revealed an entire eyeshadow line of single pans with names only a witch could love. So put down your wands, take out your wallets, and get ready to browse, because these shades are dreamy. While there are plenty to choose from, we have our eyes on a few: Hippogriff (a bronze shadow with flecks of iridescent glitter), Billywig (a rich, grey and purple hue with silver glitter), and The Chosen One (a deep purple with golden shimmer). The best part? Each eyeshadow is under $8 and made to order.