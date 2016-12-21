Bath bombs are scientifically proven to be the only way to turn a quotidian bathing experience into something a little more magical. (Source: us.) A shot of color and a generous amount of sparkle are all you need — if that’s the kind of “magic” you’re looking for, that is.
Because if what you really want is to turn your regular old Muggle bath into something straight outta the Wizarding World, not just any bath bomb will do. And for that, you’re going to need the Harry Potter Sorting Hat Bath Bomb from Created by Rebecca Lynn.
The bath bomb looks innocuous at first: white, with four colored stripes representing each Hogwarts house. Drop it into your bath, though, and it looks entirely different. Once dissolved, the fizzy bomb will tint the water one of the corresponding colors for each Hogwarts house — red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw, or yellow for Hufflepuff.
We’ll admit that the whole process seems a little nerve-racking. After all, the Sorting Hat determines whether you’ll spend the rest of your schooling alongside the brave and admirable or the crooked and cunning. Just drop it in, cross your fingers, and hope the bathwater turns red right before your eyes. Gryffindor or GTFO.
