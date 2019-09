Swimsuit Model Rocks Stretch Marks In New Lane Bryant Ad

This year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is already rocking the status quo. We know the glossy will feature sexy shots of Final Five gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles . We also learned that the mag would feature 63-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley . But it's not just the editorials that are embracing change. The issue's ads are showing body positivity in a whole new way. For the second year, Lane Bryant is running ads for its Cacique swim line. This time, it features plus-size model Denise Bidot wearing a nautical two-piece bikini. In the un-retouched images, Bidot's curves are full display — and so are her stretch marks. It's an image goes beyond including a plus-size model. The fact that the pictures show what many people believe to be flaws and actually highlights them is a powerful testament to what brands such as Lane Bryant stand for and how they are going against dated notions of " beach bodies ." "My confidence inspired by #ThisBody," the ad reads.