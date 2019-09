Ashley Graham Just Brought Way More Body Diversity To Sports Illustrated

"I was so excited to shoot with local women for this shoot, non-models who represent all different body shapes, proving that everyone can look gorgeous in my swimsuits," Graham said in a press release shared with People . "We’re continuing to shift perceptions of beauty and encouraging more inclusivity in the fashion industry. I’m proud that my collection is the first to offer sizes 6 through 22, and I cannot wait to see even more ladies rock these sexy suits!” The ad campaign is the first time that Sports Illustrated has included non-professional models in the magazine. Gorgeous swimsuits aside, we're thrilled that Graham is continuing to speak up and put her money where her mouth is when it comes to body-positivity — not only for herself, but for other women, as well.