Ashley Graham Just Brought Way More Body Diversity To Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham first made waves when she was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Now, she's making sure that body-positivity remains in the mainstream instead of being relegated to a side conversation. For her new swimsuit line for Swimsuits For All, Graham recruited women of different shapes and sizes for an ad campaign that will debut in Sports Illustrated's 2017 issue. Not only that, the ad campaign, aptly titled "Every Body, Every Age, Every Beautiful," also features women of different ages.
"I was so excited to shoot with local women for this shoot, non-models who represent all different body shapes, proving that everyone can look gorgeous in my swimsuits," Graham said in a press release shared with People. "We’re continuing to shift perceptions of beauty and encouraging more inclusivity in the fashion industry. I’m proud that my collection is the first to offer sizes 6 through 22, and I cannot wait to see even more ladies rock these sexy suits!” The ad campaign is the first time that Sports Illustrated has included non-professional models in the magazine. Gorgeous swimsuits aside, we're thrilled that Graham is continuing to speak up and put her money where her mouth is when it comes to body-positivity — not only for herself, but for other women, as well.
