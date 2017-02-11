If This Amazon Rumor Is True, Our Lingerie Drawer Will Never Be The Same

We've already established our go-to's when we're looking to buy our underwear in bulk. Victoria's Secret has its 2-for-$49.50 bras, for example, and Aerie always comes through with its 10 undies for $35. But soon, we may find ourselves tacking on our lingerie bundles to the rest of our Amazon orders, as the online retailer is reportedly developing low-price bras in-house, according to the Wall Street Journal. Amazon has apparently been piloting its affordable lingerie in Europe, under the brand name Iris & Lilly. The Journal reports that the Seattle-based company could announce its venture into the undergarment space in the next few weeks, with bras expected to sell for under $10. You can already find a range of lingerie (and even a personalized bra boutique) on the website. However, this would mark Amazon's first foray into making its own undergarments — which could actually present a challenge for the retailer at first, according to some experts. "Because it's so close to your skin, women want to be able to touch the product to see if the material feels good," lingerie consultant Kimmay Caldwell told the Journal. While customers might seek out brands they already know and love on Amazon, it might take a bit of convincing to get them to buy into the in-house brand initially, she argues. Still, the way people shop for lingerie nowadays has dramatically changed over the years. Nowadays, more consumers feel comfortable with ordering a bra online without trying it on first — hence the success of e-commerce-only brands like ThirdLove, which has its own fitting app and guide (as well as a generous return policy). First clothing, then (reportedly) athleisure — now bras? At this rate, Amazon will truly be a haven for all of our favorite things in the very near future.
