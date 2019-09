This Company Is Changing How You Shop For Bras — With An App

The latest round of financing will go into three specific areas: expanding the team, product offerings, and retail partnerships. The latter is something ThirdLove started toying with relatively recently via an exclusive partnership with Bloomingdale's. "When you partner with a brick-and-mortar store, you don’t have that ability to communicate the story behind the half-size or a half-cup or what it is, or why somebody should care," Zak says. Interestingly, IRL sales patterns of ThirdLove items at Bloomingdale's, especially for half-cups, only differed by 1% from the site's sales.More brick-and-mortar partnerships may be on the horizon, Zak says. "To me, it’s a perfect complement to our business," she explains, because it appeals to the customer that already shops ThirdLove online (or has used the app), but also introduces the line to women "who feel more comfortable touching and feeling a product," or perhaps trying it on before purchasing.ThirdLove's core demographic is women age 25 to 50, according to Zak. The elder segment of this age range is comprised of "women who have children and who are coming up in an age where everything is done electronically," Zak says. She was surprised to hear about moms and daughters using the app to size themselves at home together (instead of the common department store experience). "The idea of being fit for your first bra using an app isn’t a strange thing," Zak says. There's also the convenience factor, and appeal of getting intimate with your bra measurements in the privacy of your own home."Core" is a word that comes up a lot when talking to Zak. First, there's the core idea of the business, that has remained the same since day one. (In Zak's words, it's "to create an app that would let women get fit for a bra from the comfort of her home really easily, and have a really great, seamless shopping experience from her phone.") Then, of course, there's ThirdLove's core product: the 24/7 Collection , which is meant for everyday wear. It's also a strong sense of what's core to the business — the values and the offerings — that Zak believes has made ThirdLove successful."I think the hardest part of being a founder and being in a startup, even when you raise money, is you have to stay really focused, and you can’t do everything," she says. ThirdLove has already developed quite a following — and thanks to its recent cash infusion, that fan base is bound to expand sizably in the near future.