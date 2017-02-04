If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for a Beyoncé fan (isn't that everyone?), look no further than the holiday-themed merchandise she just dropped in her online store. As with most things she creates, there's more to them than meets the eye.
A few of the products have lemons on them, so they'll match with your Lemonade merch. The fruits are a reference to the sample leading into "Freedom," where Jay-Z's grandma Hattie White says, "I was served lemons, but I made lemonade."
To subtly convey to your S.O. that you're in it for the long haul, there are also clothes with hearts that read "nothing real can be threatened" where the O goes in her name.
Then, there's crop-top with a cute set of candy hearts, but with less PG messages: "kiss up," rub up," and "feel up," all lines from her track "All Night." It may also have another meaning. As Teen Vogue points out, Bey's website reads "I have three hearts" as a reference to her pregnancy.
In case you somehow missed it, Bey announced she was pregnant with twins earlier this week, and we can't help but think this was her own Valentine's Day message for her soon-to-be-born kids.
Click through to see her cute new offerings.