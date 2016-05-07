Beyoncé Makes Lemonade Tour Merch Available Online

The craze over Beyoncé's latest album hasn't died down, and the singer is capitalizing on it. Now, through Beyoncé's website, you can order Lemonade caps, tees, and sweatshirts.
The merchandise is decorated with lyrics and images from the visual album. A tank top reads "I ain't sorry" on the front and "boy bye" on the back, borrowing from "Sorry," the song that brought us the now-famous phrase "Becky with the good hair."
"Boy bye" also decorates an iPhone case in the collection.
The merchandise is decorated with lyrics and images from the visual album. A tank top reads "I ain't sorry" on the front and "boy bye" on the back, borrowing from "Sorry," the song that brought us the now-famous phrase "Becky with the good hair."
"Boy bye" also decorates an iPhone case in the collection.
Several T-shirts show stills of Queen Bey from the videos, and a sweatshirt simply reads "lemonade" on the front in big yellow letters.
Advertisement
One cap has a literal lemon on it, a visual reference to a sampling in "Freedom" from Jay Z's grandma, Hattie White: "I was served lemons, but I made lemonade."
It's easy to see why Bey relates to that quote. After all, she herself has turned lemons into songs, videos, clothes, and accessories.
Advertisement