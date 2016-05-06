When Beyoncé named her album Lemonade, she probably didn't intend to promote the beverage. But, of course, people want to buy everything associated with Beyoncé. Maybe that's why, according to several drink companies, lemonade sales have gone up since the album's HBO debut.
Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company's director of marketing Natalie Sexton told The Huffington Post that sales of the company's lemonades have doubled since the album dropped. “People are drinking lemonade and posting pictures with #Beyoncé,” she said. “You can’t drink lemonade these days without thinking of her."
Matt McLean, CEO of Uncle Matt's, told The Huffington Post that his own company's seen a 20 percent increase since Lemonade's release.
The album's title is actually most likely a reference to Beyoncé's grandmother's signature lemonade recipe, as well as to a statement by Jay Z's grandmother quoted in the album: "I was served lemons, but I made lemonade."
That hasn't stopped fans from taking the name literally, though.
I've been drinking lemonade like its my job since Sunday. Thanks for the craving, Beyoncé— em (@emlovecats) April 27, 2016
ever since lemonade came out, i've had such a craving for actual lemonade ... wtf does this mean, @Beyonce ??? ??— Jill (@streuselmuffins) April 27, 2016
As usual, without even trying, Queen Bey has managed to start a trend throughout her kingdom.
