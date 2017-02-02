Roses are red, violets are blue, we're totally sick of clichéd Valentine's Day gifts, and we bet, so are you. This year, we're jettisoning those tired emotional sonnets, bushels of soon-to-be-dead pink roses, and waxy Duane Reade chocolates for a few fresh plays on V-Day standbys. From a decadent at-home spa night to every '90s child's ideal gift — a working N64, obviously — Lucie's list showcases six revitalizing twists to spice up the universe's most cloyingly sweet holiday. The simplest way to beat the canoodling crowds with your partner (and still have an awesome night)? Instead of booking an expensive meal out followed by lingerie, cook a romantic, holiday-approved dinner at home and plan for some lighthearted fun.
Don't forget to kick off the occasion with a customized DIY "chocolate bouquet." All you have to do is swap wilting petals for boo's favorite candy. (But, as Lucie learns, it's best to be a little strategic about how you decorate this one.)
Watch the video above for all of Lucie's hacks for a genuinely original, and totally not corny, Valentine's Day.
6 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas That Your S.O. Will Actually Appreciate
