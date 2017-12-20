These Steamy Sex Games Will Make For Very Playful Nights

There are plenty of ways to shake up your sex life, whether it's by trying out a new sex toy or consulting the Kama Sutra. But what if you're in an especially playful mood? That's where sex games come in. You're probably familiar with some of them — sexy truth or dare, dirty dice — but have you ever given a sensory-play card game or a role-playing app a whirl?
Whether you're looking to try something new with a long-term S.O. or getting adventurous with a new partner, sex games can be just the thing you need for inspiration. Just dim the lights, turn off your phones (or keep them on if you're using a sexy app), and see how things start to heat up.
If you end up in bed before you finish the game, don't worry. In that case, everyone's a winner.
Click through to browse some of the steamiest sex games available.