There's something so invigorating about fall. You've got crisp, cool weather; beautiful leaves; and made-for-Instagram weekend trips to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch, or farmers' market. You've also got endless beauty-product options on the shelves that fit right in with the scenery. Think woodsy, amber-scented candles and PSL everything.
And look, we love the outdoors, but how many apples does one really need to pick in a lifetime? (Not to mention, who ever yearns to bite into a cold, hard apple on a chilly day?) That's why we're making the case for staying in. Put on some flannel, light a fire (or a scented candle), and get your spa day going.
Ahead, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite fall-inspired beauty products that'll transport you to the autumn outdoors while transforming you.
And look, we love the outdoors, but how many apples does one really need to pick in a lifetime? (Not to mention, who ever yearns to bite into a cold, hard apple on a chilly day?) That's why we're making the case for staying in. Put on some flannel, light a fire (or a scented candle), and get your spa day going.
Ahead, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite fall-inspired beauty products that'll transport you to the autumn outdoors while transforming you.