The N64 Is 20 Years Old, & We've Got All The Feels

When you think of playing a video game, what comes to mind? Is it a raucous game of Wii Bowling when you were in college? Hours spent on your Game Boy during family road trips growing up? For many of us, it's games played on the Nintendo 64 that drum up the strongest memories. And on the 26th, that gaming console is celebrating a big milestone: its 20th anniversary of being available here in the U.S.
If you just put your head in your hands and thought, Oh, god, I'm so old, trust us, you're not alone. We can't believe it's been two decades since we first started trying to defeat The Legend of Zelda or catching Pokémon with a virtual camera in Pokémon Snap.
When we shared the news that the N64 was celebrating this anniversary, dozens of R29ers offered up their favorite memories and favorite games from their 2000s-era console. For a trip down memory lane, here are 12 of the things we loved most about the N64.
