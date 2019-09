Here’s Further Proof That The Hadids Are Taking Over Our Closets

Hadid Eyewear opened up shop on its own e-commerce and on Shopbop with six styles. "It took my father, my sister Marielle, and me months to narrow it down," Alana told Refinery29. "It was really important to design a comfortable, stylish, and high-quality frame that would be accessible to everyone." Her background as a stylist (and her own personal collection of sunglasses) certainly helped shape the inaugural selection. "With this collection, we're hoping to offer a pair of sunglasses for every scenario," she said. Although, the names of the sunglasses certainly imply they're made for a jet-set lifestyle — outside of the style literally named the Jetsetter, there's also Mile High, Nomad, Passport Control, Runway, and the aforementioned Frequent Flyer. Prices range from $149 to $169, with part of the proceeds from each sale going towards The Vision of Children Foundation