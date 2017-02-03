Here’s Further Proof That The Hadids Are Taking Over Our Closets

Gigi Hadid practically never leaves her house without a pair of oversized frames. And as we've seen with her penchant for Krewe, once the model finds an eyewear brand she likes, she reps it hard. Her latest sunglass obsession is a little closer to home — as in, it's literally a brand born in the Hadid household.
We know Alana Hadid as the stylist, designer, and older half-sister to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar. We also know that the siblings are pretty tight, and they always support each other's fashion endeavors. So, when Alana teamed up with her other sibling Marielle, and father, Mohamed to launch Hadid Eyewear, we expected the other members of the family to quickly represent the brand. Surely enough, as soon as it debuted, Gigi was hitting the streets of New York with Alana, wearing the label's Frequent Flyer frames (which fit in quite well with Gigi's athleisure aesthetic: she styled them with a cropped turtleneck, bomber jacket, and slim-fit sweatpants).
Hadid Eyewear opened up shop on its own e-commerce and on Shopbop with six styles. "It took my father, my sister Marielle, and me months to narrow it down," Alana told Refinery29. "It was really important to design a comfortable, stylish, and high-quality frame that would be accessible to everyone." Her background as a stylist (and her own personal collection of sunglasses) certainly helped shape the inaugural selection. "With this collection, we're hoping to offer a pair of sunglasses for every scenario," she said. Although, the names of the sunglasses certainly imply they're made for a jet-set lifestyle — outside of the style literally named the Jetsetter, there's also Mile High, Nomad, Passport Control, Runway, and the aforementioned Frequent Flyer. Prices range from $149 to $169, with part of the proceeds from each sale going towards The Vision of Children Foundation.
We know Gigi's already a fan — and Alana noted that she's shared the collection with all of her siblings. "They're proud of what I was able to accomplish alongside Marielle and my dad," Alana said. At this rate — first with Alana's Lou & Grey collaboration, then with Gigi's Tommy Hilfiger collection, now with Hadid Eyewear, and soon with Bella's Chrome Hearts capsule — our entire wardrobe will be Hadid-branded.
