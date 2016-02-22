Yes, There's Another Hadid Sibling In The Fashion Industry

What are your favorite underrated accessories?

"Anything that you can hang off your bag is the coolest. People have been doing it with the little clip-ons. It’s such a way to add something else to your outfit. Obviously, chokers are huge. I don’t think they’re underrated anymore, but I’ve been wearing chokers [forever]. I’ve always been obsessed, so I’m glad that they’re coming back."



How was editing which pieces to include in this capsule, as a designer, different from editing outfits as a stylist?

"The great thing about editing as a stylist is I can try it on the person, I can see what they’re wearing, and I can readjust. When I’m designing a collection, I don’t get to see everyone wearing it. I commend designers for having such foresight; to predict a trend or know 'your woman' is such an amazing thing."



You've tried out quite a few different fashion gigs at this point.

"I think that’s important. You only live once — you should try everything! Then, you can hone in on what you really want when you’ve done a bunch of things. There have definitely been things in the past that I’ve really loved, and if I had kept going with them, I’m sure I would’ve enjoyed myself — but I wouldn’t have ever gotten to do this. Trying everything definitely helps your craft."