A Complete Guide To The 2017 Oscars’ Best Picture Nominations

The 2017 Oscar nominations are here! Get ready to discuss all of the details with your friends, and to debate over what the biggest snubs were.
You might already have a favorite from the list of nine films nominated for Best Picture this year. Maybe you loved La La Land, or you're hoping Moonlight will build on the success of its Golden Globe win.
But even if you're a cinephile, you might not have seen all of the movies nominated for Best Picture. It's not too late, though — the Academy Awards won't take place until February 26, so you still have a month to catch up on last year's best films.
Before you rush out to the theater, check out the trailers and summaries for all of the nominees. Click through to refresh your memory about the movies that are up for the Oscars' highest award. And let us know in the comments which films you're rooting for at the ceremony.