Breaking Down Oscar’s Biggest Snubs

You can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs. Similarly, you can't announce the Oscar nominations without stomping on a few egos. This morning's nominations reveal featured many predictable picks, but it also overlooked a few films and folks who had, up until now, been awards show favorites. Long story short: Amy Adams really is shaping up to have a Leonardo DiCaprio-style redemption a few years from now.
So, it turns out that the Academy didn't love Florence Foster Jenkins or Nocturnal Animals as much as the Hollywood Foreign Press did. Annette Bening was robbed. And, alas, it will be a while yet before we'll have the privilege of saying, "Oscar winner Ryan Reynolds." (But he's still totally going to show up with Blake, right? Right?)
Behold, the pictures and performances that didn't get the love they were looking for this morning. Hollywood is such a fickle creature.