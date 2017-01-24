Alexa & Carlos PenaVega’s Nursery For Their Son Ocean Is #Goals

Plenty of parents dream of creating the perfect nursery for their child. But if you're a celebrity, you might have an advantage, thanks to professional nursery designers.
Vanessa Antonelli, who specializes in designing nurseries and kids' rooms, has created plenty of swoon-worthy spaces for big-name stars. She recently designed Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's nursery for their son Shai, for example.
But the nursery we're most coveting from Antonelli's repertoire is one she designed for Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean. Ocean's room exudes a carefree vibe that perfectly matches the pair's style, as well as his unique name. He's less than two months old, but it looks like Ocean has a pretty sweet living situation going for him.
Click through to see Ocean's gorgeous nursery. You might just pick up some decor inspiration for your own home.