Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are new parents to son Ocean King. In addition to sharing photos of the new arrival, the couple also offered fans a glimpse into Alexa's 48-hour labor.
"The moment life changed forever," Carlos captioned an Instagram photo of him holding newborn Ocean.
The couple has publicly shared their journey from pregnancy to first-time parenthood on Instagram, documenting their excitement alongside Alexa's growing baby bump.
In one post, for instance, the former Big Time Rush star hoped Ocean would arrive on November 28, the same day the TV series premiered in 2009.
But we don't think they mind that Ocean's tide rolled in a couple weeks later.
"8.6 lb blessing," new mama Alexa wrote.
The Spy Kids star announced their unusual baby name in August. "God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas'. And God saw that it was good. That is why we went with Ocean," Alexa explained in an Instagram caption.
The couple married in 2014.
