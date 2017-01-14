Bella Hadid appears to have had enough. It's only been three days since those now notorious paparazzi pictures of Selena Gomez kissing The Weeknd surfaced, and the resulting whirlwind has been predictably intense. People have been pitting the two women against each other, criticizing Gomez for even thinking about getting up close and personal with the ex-boyfriend of her close friend Gigi's younger sister. The newly revealed romance has sparked an investigation into Gomez's potential influence on The Weeknd's new music video and a flashback to the time the pair first coupled up on stage at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In the midst of all this, Bella, who pulled off the best run-in with an ex ever when she gracefully sashayed her way past the Weeknd on the Victoria's Secret runway last November, has been too busy slaying to address the drama. Until now. So when Hadid posted a picture of herself giving the middle finger to the camera, our interest was piqued. In the captionless photo, a hoodie and denim vest clad Hadid has her back to the camera and her middle finger front and center. Bella appears to have unfollowed Gomez on Instagram after news of the pairing broke a few days ago. But is this rebellious Instagram a message to her ex and his new paramour? Or just to all the gross internet drama that came with it? We might never know. Either way, understand the sentiment.
