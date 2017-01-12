Bella Hadid Is Too Busy Slaying To Worry About The Weeknd Drama

A couple months ago, Bella Hadid fulfilled our ultimate fantasy: running into our ex while looking damn good. The model sashayed her way past the Weeknd on the Victoria's Secret catwalk like it was no thing. And now, with recent news of him dating Selena Gomez and all the gross internet drama that came with it, she's doing it again. Just this afternoon, Dior Cosmetics dropped a video of Bella casually working the hell out of a gorgeous spring makeup look — because, honestly, we could all use a little sunshine right now. The demo starts out with Dior makeup artist Peter Philips sweeping a beautiful, golden-brown smoky eye on her. "It's so pretty," Hadid says before asking "Is it my turn?" She finishes the makeup herself, dusting on blush and a rich, rosy lipstick. It's the perfect, fresh look for when you just need to feel yourself again — regardless of the kind of week you're having. Press play on the video below, and get ready to watch Bella Hadid's version of "break-up makeup." If it's any indication, we'd be pressed to say she is doing just fine. And if the Weeknd is watching, well, even better.
