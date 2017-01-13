You’ll Want Every Product Used During Kim K. & Mario’s Masterclass In Dubai

Hollywood houses some of the best makeup artist and celebrity duos. Think: Beyoncé with Sir John, Shay Mitchell and Patrick Ta, and Selena Gomez alongside Hung Vanngo. But the one we follow closest is the dynamic partnership of Mario Dedivanovic and Kim Kardashian. After taking some time out of the spotlight, Kim is back alongside her glam squad #1 — and it took her all the way to Dubai for their latest masterclass today.
The tickets cost upwards of $700 and students learn all the tips and tricks to getting glam like the star, with Kim as the model. And yes, that includes a gift bag packed with products — but you can get a peek at it all right here. How? Kim's been posting to Snapchat like crazy, recording what makeup must-haves the two are demonstrating.
Ahead, we've rounded up the products being used in the class — and will update it as we see more. Here's to continued education...