You’ll Want Every Product Used During Kim K. & Mario’s Masterclass In Dubai

Hollywood houses some of the best makeup artist and celebrity duos. Think: Beyoncé with Sir John , Shay Mitchell and Patrick Ta , and Selena Gomez alongside Hung Vanngo . But the one we follow closest is the dynamic partnership of Mario Dedivanovic and Kim Kardashian . After taking some time out of the spotlight, Kim is back alongside her glam squad #1 — and it took her all the way to Dubai for their latest masterclass today.