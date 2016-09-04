There’s only one celebrity from whom the whole #flawless phenomenon could have sprung: Queen Bey herself. And there's more to it than just being really, really, ridiculously good-looking. Beyoncé owns her look — literally. Over the past few years, the number of paparazzi shots we’ve seen of the singer has been reduced to next to nil, while pics gleaned from her tour are pre-approved and sourced from her own camp. Such control over her image may mean we get less frequent peeks of her looks, but it also gives us perfection with every appearance — something formerly reserved for sainthood.
Some stars lose points for appearing too calculated. Not Bey. She's cool, incredibly deliberate, and somehow even more flawless with every single one of her rare appearances. Here’s how she’s pulled it off, one showstopping #IWokeUpLikeThis look at a time.
