Things look to be turning around for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2017. A slew of suspects (17!) have been detained in Paris for questioning in connection to Kim's armed robbery in October. Kim has made a grand return to social media with a string of artistic family portraits. And now, it looks like Kim and Kanye's relationship with Jay Z and Beyoncé is on the mend. The couple was spotted dropping by Jay and Bey's home in Los Angeles this weekend. The two couples, longtime friends, haven't been seen hanging out together since this fall, when Kanye railed the duo while on tour, before entering a hospital in November. (He complained that Blue Ivy and North didn't hang out, accused Queen B of scheming against him to win a VMA, and joked that Jay Z put out a hit on him.) But evidently, it's all water under the bridge. "Kanye’s in a great place and Jay is a very mature and forgiving person," a source told People. "The relationship he and Kanye have is very strong." We're glad to hear the couples are over any beef they may have had. After all, they were a major source of #PowerCouplesGoals.
