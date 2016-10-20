Kanye West Is Upset That Blue Ivy & North Don't Hang Out

Jay Z's got 99 problems, and Kanye West is one.
The '90s had the Tupac-and-Biggie beef. And we've got West whining about how his daughter, North, has never had a playdate with Jay Z's little girl, Blue Ivy. How long before he goes all Suge-Knight-and-Vanilla-Ice on Blue's nanny?
West told the crowd at his Seattle show that he and Jay Z were arguing about "some Tidal/Apple bullshit." It must sting, because Kanye then laid into his Watch the Throne collaborator for not making more of an effort after Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery (Jay Z called, but didn't visit, the selfish bastard). And like the rest of the world, Kanye's peeved that North and Blue Ivy aren't having princess parties on Snapchat together.
“I can’t take this shit, bro!" West blurted out. "Our kids ain’t never even played together. Run that shit."
The '90s had the Tupac-and-Biggie beef. And we've got West whining about how his daughter, North, has never had a playdate with Jay Z's little girl, Blue Ivy. How long before he goes all Suge-Knight-and-Vanilla-Ice on Blue's nanny?
West told the crowd at his Seattle show that he and Jay Z were arguing about "some Tidal/Apple bullshit." It must sting, because Kanye then laid into his Watch the Throne collaborator for not making more of an effort after Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery (Jay Z called, but didn't visit, the selfish bastard). And like the rest of the world, Kanye's peeved that North and Blue Ivy aren't having princess parties on Snapchat together.
“I can’t take this shit, bro!" West blurted out. "Our kids ain’t never even played together. Run that shit."
Advertisement
Roll the tape.
And here's the best Twitter response. Spare a thought for poor North, y'all.
Blue Ivy is booked. She don't have time for ya lil play dates.— Sin Rostro🌹 (@ErYeezy) October 20, 2016
Advertisement