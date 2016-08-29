Her mom may have swept the VMAs Sunday night, but Blue Ivy Carter won the ceremony's red carpet.
The 4-year-old has a history of stealing the spotlight at every awards show, but the VMAs have always been her forte. It was at the 2011 VMAs that Bey announced her pregnancy to the world, and at the 2014 VMAs that the toddler joined Jay Z on stage to present her mom with the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.
At Sunday's show, Blue walked the red carpet looking positively radiant, and fans applauded her ethereal dress.
But Blue Ivy's look reignited a disconcerting debate about the toddler's beauty. Why do people insist on making comparisons between her and Kimye's daughter North West? The internet seems to have been doing just that since North was born in 2013.
Idk but Beyonce needa keep blue ivy in the house 😂😂😂😂 it's all about north west— Galliano (@bernardo_betch) August 29, 2016
North did it better. Blue, ya done. pic.twitter.com/FcBo3c7G5X— Lil Uzi Squirt (@mspennyisaac) August 29, 2016
Enough of this. Can this ignorant corner of Twitter just let the little girls live?
there's a special place in hell for people who make fun of Blue Ivy's appearance or compare her to North West.— moon maiden (@palemoony) August 29, 2016
STOP COMPARING BLUE IVY TO NORTH WEST THEY ARE CHILDREN, ITS NOT A COMPETITION LET THEM LIVE AND THRIVE AND BE BEAUTIFUL ON THEIR OWN— nadia (@nadiabye) August 29, 2016
We know Blue Ivy is a sage voice of reason. We know North West is Kim K.'s favorite mermaid. Can we chill on pitting them against each other, and instead do something more fun...like imagining their texts?
