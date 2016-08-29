Story from Pop Culture

Why Are People Still Comparing Blue Ivy & North West?

Hunter Harris
Broadimage/REX
Her mom may have swept the VMAs Sunday night, but Blue Ivy Carter won the ceremony's red carpet.

The 4-year-old has a history of stealing the spotlight at every awards show, but the VMAs have always been her forte. It was at the 2011 VMAs that Bey announced her pregnancy to the world, and at the 2014 VMAs that the toddler joined Jay Z on stage to present her mom with the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.

At Sunday's show, Blue walked the red carpet looking positively radiant, and fans applauded her ethereal dress.
But Blue Ivy's look reignited a disconcerting debate about the toddler's beauty. Why do people insist on making comparisons between her and Kimye's daughter North West? The internet seems to have been doing just that since North was born in 2013.
Enough of this. Can this ignorant corner of Twitter just let the little girls live?
We know Blue Ivy is a sage voice of reason. We know North West is Kim K.'s favorite mermaid. Can we chill on pitting them against each other, and instead do something more fun...like imagining their texts?
