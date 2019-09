Her mom may have swept the VMAs Sunday night, but Blue Ivy Carter won the ceremony's red carpet.The 4-year-old has a history of stealing the spotlight at every awards show, but the VMAs have always been her forte. It was at the 2011 VMAs that Bey announced her pregnancy to the world, and at the 2014 VMAs that the toddler joined Jay Z on stage to present her mom with the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.At Sunday's show, Blue walked the red carpet looking positively radiant, and fans applauded her ethereal dress