Blue Ivy's VMAs Dress Cost Much More Than The Average Wedding Dress

Beyoncé tends to arrive last on the red carpet, and as soon as she's spotted, others walking the step-and-repeat are basically invisible, especially if Blue Ivy Carter's there. Last night, the Knowles-Carter gang didn't give any other attendee a chance when they waltzed in uncharacteristically early to the MTV Video Music Awards, along with the rest of the Lemonade crew. Little Blue seemed totally over the hoopla in a princess-y look, Lorraine Schwartz tiara and all, that definitely did not come cheap. The 4-year-old's dress costs about $11,000, according to Page Six.
That's over seven times as expensive as the average wedding dress — $1,469, per The Knot's most recent estimations. The tot's Mischka Aoki gown can be you(r child's), too, if you have between $9,859.58 and $12,861.86 to spare. Blue paired her sparkly, tulle dress with embellished Giuseppe Zanotti Junior kicks, which retail for a cool $565. She wasn't the only one in the squad wearing kiddo couture: The two other girls from Lemonade also wore very expensive Mischka Aoki frocks, according to the label.
While we don't know how much Blue Ivy's toddler tiara cost, it surely tacked on a fair amount to Beyoncé's $13 million Lorraine Schwartz tab for the evening. Knowles opted for an angelic gown from Italian designer Francesco Scognamiglio's inaugural couture collection. So, it's basically priceless, seeing as it's couture (and especially now that it's got the Queen Bey stamp of approval). Conclusion: The Knowles-Carter clan probably got pretty close to having a billion dollars in this elevator.
The tiny fashion plate's sure come a long way since her first VMAs appearance.
Blue Ivy at the #VMAs, 2011 vs. 2016 pic.twitter.com/9klNHa3rqF— #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) August 28, 2016
