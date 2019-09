Blue Ivy's VMAs Dress Cost Much More Than The Average Wedding Dress

Beyoncé tends to arrive last on the red carpet, and as soon as she's spotted, others walking the step-and-repeat are basically invisible, especially if Blue Ivy Carter's there. Last night, the Knowles-Carter gang didn't give any other attendee a chance when they waltzed in uncharacteristically early to the MTV Video Music Awards, along with the rest of the Lemonade crew. Little Blue seemed totally over the hoopla in a princess-y look, Lorraine Schwartz tiara and all, that definitely did not come cheap. The 4-year-old's dress costs about £8,000, according to Page Six That's over seven times as expensive as the average wedding dress — £1,100, per The Knot's most recent estimations . Blue paired her sparkly, tulle dress with embellished Giuseppe Zanotti Junior kicks , which retail for a cool £390. She wasn't the only one in the squad wearing kiddo couture: The two other girls from Lemonade also wore very expensive Mischka Aoki frocks, according to the label