Paris Jackson may be the daughter of the King Of Pop, but so far, she's mostly managed to stay out of the Hollywood spotlight. That is until now. As People pointed out, Jackson made her red carpet debut on Sunday night at the InStyle Golden Globes afterparty, dressed in a floral and lace gown. At 18, Michael Jackson's daughter is all grown up and ready for the world to know it. On Instagram, Jackson posted photos from her night out on Instagram with lifelong friend Sofia Richie. "Ur hot," she captioned the image of the two together. Instagram has been a way for Jackson to give the world a glimpse into her mostly private life. She posts photos of herself giving godfather Macaulay Culkin a pedicure, and celebrating her mom's final chemotherapy treatment. She also shows off her many, many tattoos. After dealing with cyber bullies, Jackson has made Instagram a safe space for personal expression. She's even disabled the comments on her account to block out the negative. Still, Jackson is ready to get out there and make a name for herself. People reported that the aspiring model will appear on three magazine covers in the next few months. Meaning, this will likely be the first of many red carpets you'll spot Jackson on.
