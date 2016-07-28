On Thursday, Jackson opened up on Instagram about what it's like to be a celebrity on social media.
"I realize that a very, very large portion of the followers I have are people that highly dislike me and very much enjoy to write negative things about what I say and do," she wrote. "It's alarming and a little scary how a small thing I do blows up because the negative followers try to micromanage and control what I do."
Jackson described the emotional toll it takes on her to be demonized every time she does something someone disagrees with. Then, she asked people not to waste their energy attacking her. "If anyone that doesn't like me is following this account, I urge you to please just unfollow," she wrote.
That's something a lot of women on social media, famous or not, would like their trolls to hear.
i would very much like to address something here. i realize that a very very large portion of the followers i have are people that highly dislike me and very much enjoy to write negative things about what i say and do. it's alarming and a little scary how a small thing i do blows up because the negative followers try to micromanage and control what i do, and there was something i did to piss them off that they don't agree with. now for example, if a complete and utter stranger goes onto a close friend of mine's account to get a photo of me, i'd like to think it's fair for me to say something about it. yet if i do, all of a sudden i'm a raging and ungrateful bitch with an enormous ego and attitude, and all of a sudden the good things i do never happened. i think it's a very black and white, all or nothing type of deal here, and if that's the case, i'd rather not be using social media. it's getting crazy again, like it did a few years ago when i took a 3 year break from social media. the ridicule and slander that is on this site is no better, and usually even worse, than the awful things written in the tabloids. i find that very sad. another thing i would like to address is if anyone says something rude or hurtful, their account is blocked. i said it before and i guess no one listened and i'm getting hell for "hurting people" by blocking them "for no reason." i had reason, and i clarified it. i stand by that. further more if anyone that doesn't like me is following this account, i urge you to please just unfollow. if what i do angers you i really don't want you to see it because that just encourages more anger and hate. i try to do everything i can with love and humor, sometimes it doesn't come across that way and i genuinely apologize for that. i understand that people may read what i write in a bitchy and rude voice, so i'll try to be more clear with the messages i put out there. once again, if you don't like me please don't waste your time on me.