i would very much like to address something here. i realize that a very very large portion of the followers i have are people that highly dislike me and very much enjoy to write negative things about what i say and do. it's alarming and a little scary how a small thing i do blows up because the negative followers try to micromanage and control what i do, and there was something i did to piss them off that they don't agree with. now for example, if a complete and utter stranger goes onto a close friend of mine's account to get a photo of me, i'd like to think it's fair for me to say something about it. yet if i do, all of a sudden i'm a raging and ungrateful bitch with an enormous ego and attitude, and all of a sudden the good things i do never happened. i think it's a very black and white, all or nothing type of deal here, and if that's the case, i'd rather not be using social media. it's getting crazy again, like it did a few years ago when i took a 3 year break from social media. the ridicule and slander that is on this site is no better, and usually even worse, than the awful things written in the tabloids. i find that very sad. another thing i would like to address is if anyone says something rude or hurtful, their account is blocked. i said it before and i guess no one listened and i'm getting hell for "hurting people" by blocking them "for no reason." i had reason, and i clarified it. i stand by that. further more if anyone that doesn't like me is following this account, i urge you to please just unfollow. if what i do angers you i really don't want you to see it because that just encourages more anger and hate. i try to do everything i can with love and humor, sometimes it doesn't come across that way and i genuinely apologize for that. i understand that people may read what i write in a bitchy and rude voice, so i'll try to be more clear with the messages i put out there. once again, if you don't like me please don't waste your time on me.

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2016 at 11:05am PDT