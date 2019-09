Being a celebrity certainly has its perks, but one downside to fame is that it comes with a lot of bullying . This is especially true in the age of social media. Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson would know.On Thursday, Jackson opened up on Instagram about what it's like to be a celebrity on social media."I realize that a very, very large portion of the followers I have are people that highly dislike me and very much enjoy to write negative things about what I say and do," she wrote. "It's alarming and a little scary how a small thing I do blows up because the negative followers try to micromanage and control what I do."Jackson described the emotional toll it takes on her to be demonized every time she does something someone disagrees with. Then, she asked people not to waste their energy attacking her. "If anyone that doesn't like me is following this account, I urge you to please just unfollow," she wrote.That's something a lot of women on social media, famous or not, would like their trolls to hear.