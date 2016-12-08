When the Army Corps of Engineers delayed drilling for the Dakota Access pipeline, some celebs reacted by posting celebratory tweets. Paris Jackson, however, showed her support in a more permanent way — with a Standing Rock tattoo on her inner ankle.
The actress shared a photo of the fresh ink on Instagram yesterday with the hashtag “#noDAPL.”
The post followed another from Jackson, which gave a shout out to a Standing Rock fundraising page on Facebook. The group formed to raise money for the movement via tattoo designs created by Stephanie Big Eagle, a descendant of the Oceti Sakowin nation. According to the page, all proceeds from application of the body art will help fund legal defense teams, winterization of camps, arctic gear, travel needs, and camp supplies for reservation groups. As Jackson points out on Instagram, those opposing the pipeline are calling for further advocacy in light of the recent decision to delay.
This isn't the first meaningful tattoo Jackson has had inked on her body. This year alone, she has added designs that honor her grandmother, brother, late father, and other music icons, like Prince and David Bowie.
