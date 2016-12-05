Story from Pop Culture

Celebs Show Support For Dakota Access Pipeline Win

Kaitlin Reilly
Concerned citizens have protested the Dakota Access Pipeline for months, and now, their voices have been heard. On Sunday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated that it won't grant an easement for the DAPL. The decision is a great relief for people worried that the pipeline would damage the water supply to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Many celebrities have spoken out about the construction of the DAPL and the potential harm it could cause the Native American tribe. Divergent's Shailene Woodley has taken it one step further, and stayed at Standing Rock to protest the pipeline. In October, she was arrested for trespassing, along with 100 other protesters. Following the good news, Woodley tweeted this jokey message:
Loads of celebs are thrilled that the environmental and cultural damage is now off the table. Here are a few stars who have previously voiced their concern over the DAPL, and their reaction to the good news:
In a political climate that feels particularly uncertain, it's inspiring to see how many voices came together to make a real, powerful change.
