Many celebrities have spoken out about the construction of the DAPL and the potential harm it could cause the Native American tribe. Divergent's Shailene Woodley has taken it one step further, and stayed at Standing Rock to protest the pipeline. In October, she was arrested for trespassing, along with 100 other protesters. Following the good news, Woodley tweeted this jokey message:
soooo how many #NoDAPL babies you think are going to be made tonight?! 👅— Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) December 5, 2016
#Truth! Victory for #StandingRock! Victory for us all!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💜💜🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/VMLT1bszkQ— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) December 5, 2016
"YOU'RE WELCOME AMERICA" - Indigenous people. Unselfishness as culture. Life & earth first. #NoDAPL #StayWoke #Next https://t.co/E7uMyx0g2Y— jesseWilliams. (@iJesseWilliams) December 5, 2016
What a day! #NoDAPL victory AND @happytrailscamp Hike-a-Thon? That's cause for celebration! 👊🏾💪🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🍾🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/U1m4fRwKUH— Kelly McCreary (@KellyMcCreary) December 4, 2016
The people that defended Standing Rock are American Heroes. God bless you— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 4, 2016
PROOF THAT YOUR VOICE ACTUALLY MATTERS! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💪🏼😭 https://t.co/tAwL0a9y9E— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 4, 2016
Thrilled to hear this news. #NoDAPL https://t.co/qBXddAHirT— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 4, 2016
What's happening at #StandingRock proves that protest and an organized movement matters. They did it. #noDAPL pic.twitter.com/qG246QpDYg— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 5, 2016
Wonderful news about #StandingRock protest. Much needed good news.— Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) December 5, 2016
Great appreciation for those who contributed to #NoDAPL in ways both big and small. And especially for our Native family for showing us what— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) December 5, 2016
Remember these days. When our President favors the interests of the people over profit. They are limited. #NoDAPL https://t.co/20OFchRbGR— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 4, 2016