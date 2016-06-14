Paris Jackson, 18, officially has more tattoos than the number of years she's been on earth. Jackson, daughter of the late King of Pop, recently revealed the newest addition to her ever-growing collection. For design number 22 (yes, 22), she chose a sinister snake wrapped around a sword, which she got inked while she was in Virginia.
"Grooviest tattoo artist in VA!" she captioned the photo on Instagram, tagging Brandy Hollowell. She also included the hashtag #22ndtattoo for good measure.
Jackson also showed off the two tattoos she shares with Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti. The first is an homage to her father, which shows Michael Jackson's eyes surrounded by a menagerie of animals. (That's the second tattoo she's dedicated to his memory.) The other is the Eye of Horus, an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection, power, and good health. Jackson's design is located on her thumb while Bhatti's makes a home on the inside of his wrist. "Bart & Lisa back at it again," Paris captioned that photo.
Matching tattoos appear to be on the rise among young stars. Hailey Baldwin already has three separate twin tats with three separate BFFs. While some of us had matching charms to show off our best-friend love, this new generation is clearly making pronouncements of a more permanent nature.
