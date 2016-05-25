Hailey Baldwin Has More BFF Tattoos Than You Have BFFs

Back in the day, best friends showed their solidarity with tiny half-heart necklaces. In 2016, BFFs get matching tattoos. Though, if you’re Hailey Baldwin, you might get more than one. Like, say, three. Yesterday, New York City tattoo star JonBoy posted a pic of Baldwin and fellow model Mari McKinney showing off matchy-matchy side tattoos that read “gente” (the Portuguese word for people, and likely a nod to Baldwin’s Brazilian heritage) in pretty script.
Baldwin adds her McKinney bestie tattoo to a growing collection: the “Baldwin” inner-finger tattoo she shares with her cousin Ireland and the broken-heart finger tattoo she shares with Kendall Jenner. She also has Roman numerals on her wrist, a gun outline on her middle finger, and the letter "G" behind her ear. What’s a girl to do if she meets more besties? Happily, Baldwin still has seven more digits and plenty of rib cage real estate free for the tatting.
