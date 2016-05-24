Paris Jackson has gotten another tattoo in memory of her father. The teen shared a photo on Instagram of her most recent ink: Michael Jackson's piercing eyes from album artwork for his 1991 album Dangerous.
This is the second time the 18-year-old has been inked in memory of her father, who died in June 2009. In April, she had Hollywood tattoo artist Justin Lewis write "Queen of My Heart" in her father's handwriting. "To everyone else he was the King of Pop," she wrote alongside a photo of her new tat. "To me, well, he was the king of my heart."
Though Dangerous was released several years before Paris' birth, it was one of Jackson's best received albums, with memorable tracks like "Black or White" and "Gone Too Soon." The cover art Paris had inked on her body features Michael Jackson's eyes surrounded by a menagerie of animals. "Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from," Paris wrote in her caption.
The two tats to honor Michael bring the teen's tattoo count to three: Later in April, Paris shared the blue lotus flower she had drawn on the inside of her wrist for her grandmother Katherine Jackson, her legal guardian following Michael's death.
