Jackson took to Instagram Stories yesterday to document the addition of a simply styled Millennium Falcon, placed right next to the initial “B” near her sock line. “Let’s hope my little bro likes it,” she wrote, referring to younger brother Blanket (who is reported to have changed his name to Bigi last year).



Jackson seems to be on a major tribute-by-way-of-tattoo kick lately. Just a few days ago, she got a sketch of John Lennon with the lyrics “Imagine all the people living life in peace” inked on the inside of her arm. And earlier this summer, she had designs saluting Prince, David Bowie, Van Halen, and her father, Michael Jackson, all added to the fingers on her right hand. While not all of us have a legendary musician as a dad from whom to draw ink inspo, many of us do have that one lovable family member who geeks out over Star Wars. And we can’t think of a cuter (or more permanent) way to show the love.



