Paris Jackson Celebrates “Badass” Mom’s Final Chemotherapy Treatment

It's been a big week for the Jacksons. Yesterday Janet Jackson announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Eissa. That same day, her niece Paris Jackson had her own happy news to share: Her mother has completed her chemotherapy treatment. Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, celebrated her mother's achievement by posting a photo of Rowe holding up a "chemo done" sign. “My badass mom, kickin butt n takin' names," Jackson captioned the photo. "Ain’t she fuckin fabulous."
Rowe, a former nurse who was married to the King of Pop from 1996 to 1999, is mother to his two oldest children, Paris and Prince Michael. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in July. If you look closely, you'll see that Rowe shares her daughter's fondness for red nail polish. Maybe Macaulay Culkin isn't the only one getting his nails done by this girl?
