Paris Jackson had a moment with illusionist Criss Angel as he taped his new show for A&E. As the 18-year-old clasped hands with the magician, she said that she "felt death," according to Entertainment Tonight.
Jackson will be a guest on Angel's upcoming TV special, Criss Angel: Trick'd Up. The teen joined Angel backstage for a mental exercise where Angel told ET he "got inside her mind."
"We went and took a little journey," Criss told ET. "I didn't know where it was gonna go and she got legitimately completely freaked out. I kind of got inside her mind, and she saw death in me. She completely lost her mind."
In video footage of the connection, Jackson looks visibly upset by the experience. Angel said the teen had an "amazing heart," but sensed a deeper sadness.
"I felt a presence of, like, a misanthrope. Very dark — quite frankly, I would have preferred to have felt a feeling of light, of positivity," he told ET. "I felt a presence of just, you know, darkness."
Jackson has apparently been a fan of Angel's work for some time. The illusionist told ET that Jackson said she watched the show with her father Michael when she was younger. Angel said that Michael planned to work with Angel on his This Is It tour, and had reached out to the magician shortly before his death.
Angel posted a clip from Jackson's visit to set on his Instagram:
