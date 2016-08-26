8 Of Michael Jackson's Most Iconic Dance Moves

Michael Jackson will forever be the King of Pop. The impact of his career will live on forever, even if he himself was mortal, just like the rest of us. Standout songs like "Thriller," "Beat It," and "Bad" are required listening for anyone who claims to know anything about music.
But perhaps even more influential than his sounds were his dance moves. Each iconic and irreplaceable move will never be topped. How could they be? They were revolutionary. A special kind of rhythm fueled his choreographies in music videos and live performances. He had, after all, been an international superstar since the age of 6, right up until the day of his untimely death in 2009.
In honor of the late icon's birthday on August 29, we're revisiting his most celebrated dance moves. The man didn't need any embellishments. (Although he did love a great costume.) All he needed was a microphone and a stage. Oh, and a pair of dancing shoes.
