

Fact or Fiction?



Sinclair is clear to point out that she does not feel that the world of magic is sexist. She isn't trying to bring feminism ideals to the intimate gatherings. However, she does feel that a woman practicing magic is much different than a man. Not due to skill, or spite, but just due to the audience's experience.



She explained further: "When people hear about magic and magicians they think about Harry Houdini and the escape artists and the illusions and the hanging from the head and the gauging of eyes out, and how many steak knives you can put in your tongue. But they are not realizing that the foundation of magic is a university of wealth [of knowledge.] And I have been collecting this university of wealth for very many years. And as a female magician, and I don’t like to separate myself from the [male] magicians because they do work really, really hard, like women. We all have to go through the same basic schooling to get from point A to point B, so I don't want to diminish men from women or create a feminist outlook on it. But as a female, I have the ability to nurture [magic] in a very different way.”



Sinclair suggests an idea that there are two types of magic — endurance magic, and then nurturing magic. “For men, it’s more about endurance magic. It’s eye-candy magic. Subliminally it does entertain, but not as a formula or a system. Whereas I'm using it as a system to bring magic back to what I believe it is supposed to be. Well not, supposed to, but where I’d like to see it go. I’d also like to elevate the purpose the magic."



To Sinclair, the subtleties and mysteries of being a woman in magic was what made the job so appealing to her. They "imparted wisdom" and ignited curiosity. They didn't shock or scare. "You see, women a long time ago never called themselves magicians. Why would they do that? What would be the point? They wouldn’t want anyone to know that they were 'a magician of amusing diversions' they were real. They imparted a certain insight and a certain feeling that carried people through their lives on a daily basis. They were not going to say, 'Look at what I do — I do a trick!' Anyone can do that. They were not going to hang upside down for three hours in order to get people inside of their theater. No, no, no, they were just going to say, 'Listen, your grandmother came and told me a secret I need to tell you.' And then you get hordes and hordes of people — you know, 'I see dead people' — you have hordes and hordes of people who are going to come to you. You don’t even need to advertise."



Magic With A K



In regards to her own show, Sinclair describes it as a "magic show plus." She incorporates different methods of magic, all the way back to the early 1800s, when magic was spelled with a "k." She strives to teach the audience about magic, and leave them wanting more.



"My goal in my life of magic, for the last 33 years, has been to elevate not only the art, but also to change the perception of what it is, what it can be, what the future of it can be, and to build this much more unified or universal — university-like — foundation where people can actually learn all of the wonderful things we learn in school, math, science, in a way the encompasses and compromises the superstition part of it, into something that is organically part of our life," she said.

