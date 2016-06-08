

When you were researching for this role, did you track down any female magicians?

"I tried! There are so few of them: Not only are their numbers small, but the vast majority of them have to incorporate this overly sexualized thing, which is really strange. So they’re in particularly skimpy outfits and they have, like, sex-themed magic shows. I saw this one girl — she’s the snake babe and she just has snakes, and she’s kind of seductive with the snake. It’s really pretty obvious that the imagery is on the nose.



"I watched her do, like, a podcast: They asked her what her snake was named, and the snake's name was 'fellatio.' I was like, ‘Come on, girl!’ More power to her, but also there’s got to be something else. You don’t have to be this sex kitten to be a magician... It was a little ridiculous.”



What's a magic trick you do every day that no one knows about?

"Girls in general do a lot of magic tricks — what we wake up looking like and what we walk out the door looking like is a bit of a magic trick, one that I oftentimes resent. In fact normally — not normally, but not as often as I’d like — I kind of skip that whole magic trick."



What's a trick you wish you could pull off every day?

"So many of them — any of that, like, old-school Houdini stuff, like getting out of shackles, tight situations. I think that would be kind of cool. One of our magicians [from Now You See Me 2] is amazing. He would come to set after a weekend of working. We’d ask what he was doing, and he was just like, ‘Oh, I was just suspended by my ankles on a crane 100 feet in the air. But I wrapped Saran Wrap really tightly around my face and I tied myself up and I have to somehow get out of the ropes and then take the Saran Wrap off before I suffocate and I’m hanging upside down.' That kind of stuff... I don’t know why girls don’t do that.”

