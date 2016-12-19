Macaulay Culkin Low-Key Got A Pedicure From Goddaughter Paris Jackson

"Model? Nah, I paint hipsters' toenails for a living," Jackson cracked in the photo.



Culkin, 36, was firm friends with the King of Pop back in the '90s, culminating in a cameo in Jackson's "Black or White" music video. He's also godfather to the singer's two eldest children, 19-year-old Prince and 18-year-old Paris. Yes, your math is correct: Jacko made a teenager godfather of his children. But that's none of our business.

