Macaulay Culkin Low-Key Got A Pedicure From Goddaughter Paris Jackson

Christmas is this weekend. Macaulay Culkin should be ordering a cheese pizza and bobby-trapping his home to ward off burglars. Instead, he's spending some quality time with Paris Jackson and getting his nails done.
Jackson, the daughter of the late legendary pop star and close Culkin pal Michael Jackson, shared a photo of her painting the Home Alone star's toenails. Looks like Kevin McAllister went for a festive red.
"Model? Nah, I paint hipsters' toenails for a living," Jackson cracked in the photo.
Culkin, 36, was firm friends with the King of Pop back in the '90s, culminating in a cameo in Jackson's "Black or White" music video. He's also godfather to the singer's two eldest children, 19-year-old Prince and 18-year-old Paris. Yes, your math is correct: Jacko made a teenager godfather of his children. But that's none of our business.
