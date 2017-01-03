Janet Jackson has accomplished a hell of a lot in her 50 years on earth, but she hasn't been a mom — until now. The music icon gave birth to her first child on Tuesday (though her ex-husband, James DeBarge, may claim otherwise). She and husband Wissiam Al Mana welcomed a boy, Jackson's rep told People. “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep told the magazine in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably." Jackson and Al Mana, a 42-year-old Qatari business magnate, tied the knot back in 2012. News that she was expecting first surfaced in May, though the singer didn't confirm it until October. Jackson has been quiet about her pregnancy, so the immediate announcement of Eissa's birth is something of a pleasant surprise. This is just the happy piece of news we need to kick off 2017.
